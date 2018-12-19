Fifth Harmony Forecast: How Each Member Is Poised To Dominate 2019

NORMANI

How she made "Waves" in 2018: Normani has always fancied herself a mini Beyoncé, and her solo moves this year prove she's on the right track to making that lofty goal a reality. A month before 5H announced its hiatus, Normani released "Love Lies," a collaborative slow jam with Khalid that's become a monster hit. A steamy music video and a few killer live performances later, the song topped the Billboard Mainstream Top 40 chart and even reached the top 10 on the Hot 100. That paved the way for Normani's slew of fresh releases and features over the past few months. Among them (deep breath, please): a pair of tracks with Calvin Harris ("Checklist" and "Slow Down"); a verse on Jessie Reyez's "Body Count (Remix)" alongside Kehlani; a feature on Quavo's "Swing"; and her own R&B single "Waves" with 6LACK. Oh, and on top of all that, she was affectionately dubbed "that bitch" by Nicki Minaj at the 2018 VMAs.

What's next for 2019: Just joining one of the most hotly anticipated tours of the year; no big deal. Normani has been booked as the opening act on the North American leg of Ariana Grande's massive Sweetener World Tour, hitting arenas in the spring. No word yet on whether or not her debut album will arrive before that, but it definitely sounds promising — she recently revealed that she hit the studio with one of Grande's go-to producers, Pharrell, and told Paper that she's "really hands on in every single aspect" of her new music.