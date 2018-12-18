Ariana Grande Is Lovin' And Livin' For Miley Cyrus's 'No Tears Left To Cry' Cover

YouTube, Getty Images

Lately, it seems like everyone who passes through BBC Radio 1's Live Lounge feels compelled to cover an Ariana Grande song. In just the past few weeks, The 1975 put a synthy spin on "thank u, next," while both Mumford & Sons and Alessia Cara turned in their own renditions of "Breathin." Now, the cover train continues to roll, with Miley Cyrus and Mark Ronson hopping aboard with their string-laden take on Ari's Sweetener anthem "No Tears Left to Cry."

Cyrus (on vocals) and Ronson (on guitar) were accompanied by a small string section, and their arrangement nixed the original's U.K. garage beat in favor of something more soulful. Sure, no one can quite tackle Ari's vocal gymnastics, but Cyrus's raspy, lived-in voice gave "No Tears" a stunning emotional edge.

Unsurprisingly, Grande hopped on Twitter to sign off on her pal's cover, sharing a link to the video and writing, "I love that voice and soul sm."

Cyrus's cover choice isn't all that shocking, considering she and Grande have put on a united front as of late. In the past few days, they've supported each other's latest singles (Ari's "Imagine" and Miley's "Happy Xmas"), and even issued a joint "thank u, next" to Kanye West's recent Twitter drama. It's just the latest proof that their friendship — which spans their own cover song and a joint performance at last year's One Love Manchester concert — is as strong as ever.

Meanwhile, Cyrus and Ronson's Live Lounge appearance also included a performance of their country-disco collab, "Nothing Breaks Like a Heart." Check that out below.