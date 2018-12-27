So Fetch: Lindsay Lohan Is Ringing In 2019 With A Movie Marathon On MTV

Robin Platzer/FilmMagic

Lindsay Lohan is ready to take you inside her luxurious beach club -- but before the launch of her brand-new MTV series (it's happening on January 8, and you can watch a preview below), the network is paying homage to some of her greatest performances. Specifically, Cady Heron, Hallie Parker/Annie James and Mary Elizabeth "Lola" Steppe.

On January 1, begin your 2019 with a lineup of Lohan's fetch classic movies. MTV will air a "Tuesdays We Watch Lindsay Marathon" featuring Mean Girls, The Parent Trap and Confessions of a Teenage Drama Queen -- plus some surprise appearances from Lindsay throughout the unforgettable flicks. And after the nostalgia films, be sure to watch the launch special Lindsay Lohan’s Beach Club: Welcome to the Beach Club to get your first official taste of the exclusive Mykonos destination.

Grab a friend, do the Parent Trap handshake and do not miss the "Tuesdays We Watch Lindsay Marathon," beginning on Tuesday, January 1 at 10am/9c. Then stay with MTV News before the debut of Lindsay Lohan's Beach Club on Tuesday, January 8 at 8/7c.