When the show returns as 'New Beginnings,' Ms. Montag's drama may look all too familiar

When The Hills returns in 2019 for a collection of New Beginnings, remember that the show comes with a handful of deep, dark valleys, too, and Heidi Montag’s strained family relationships certainly stand among them.

While the show’s original run saw Heids gain some ride-or-die additions to her life (she met her husband Spencer and forged a friendship with Audrina in the process), it also included the fraying of existing bonds — namely, those Heidi shared with her mother Darlene and sister Holly.

While Darlene and Holly seemed to want the best for Heidi, their wishes weren’t always received warmly and ultimately amounted to some big blowouts and a nearly two-year estrangement. Whether Holly was making a scene at Heidi’s engagement dinner or Darlene was trying to (unsuccessfully) mask her disappointment in Heidi’s plastic surgeries, Montag family reunions came with their fair share of drama.

Thankfully, Heidi, Holly and Darlene have reconciled since the show wrapped nearly a decade ago, but will their union survive another Hills go-around?

Below, we’ve collected the six roughest rows between Heidi, Darlene and Holly. Relive 'em all, then be sure to check out The Hills: New Beginnings when it premieres next year!