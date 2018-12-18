‘We Grew Up Surrounded By The Mob’: Get The First Look At MTV’s Made In Staten Island

Staten Island is known for being home to New York’s most notorious mafia families. And now, a group of young Staten Islanders -- who grew up around the mob – are “trying to find their own way.”

MTV’s Made In Staten Island, a coming-of-age series premiering on January 14, will follow eight young men and women as they battle the odds (and each other) to step out from the shadows and change the reputation of the place they call home. These friends will either choose wisely or fall prey to the mistakes of past generations.

And in the first black-and-white look below (which has the feel of classic mob films à la The Godfather), the hustlers are facing serious consequences and “just getting started.”

“What doesn’t kill you makes you a boss,” Karina, whose grandfather is Salvatore "Sammy The Bull” Gravano (the underboss of the Gambino crime family), strongly declares.

What else is at stake for the Made In Staten Island circle? Watch the teaser to find out, and learn more about the cast below. Then stay with MTV News as we approach the premiere on Monday, January 14 at 10/9c.

Karina (@karinaaseabrook) has a mafia bloodline and attitude to match. Luckily, she has the guidance of her grandfather, Salvatore "Sammy The Bull" Gravano.

Paulie (@pauliefusco) is a true hustler always striving for the top. His girlfriend Karina has kept him out of the street life.

Kayla (@kayla.gonzalezz) is the muscle of the crew. She has a reputation for never backing down from a good Staten Island fight.

Dennie (@dennieaugustine) is the “Godmutha” of the circle. She has thick skin and knows how to use her wit to get out of any situation.

Christian "C.P." (@718cp) is a lover and a fighter. He has a big heart -- plus swag that makes all the girls swoon.

Taylor (@taylorotoolee) is a “guy’s girl” with no tolerance for attitude or disrespect.

Joe (@joeotoole) is the “charmer of the South Shore” who is constantly tempted by the fast money from the streets.