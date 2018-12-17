Watch Cover Queen Alessia Cara Put A Stripped-Back Spin On Ariana Grande's 'Breathin'

Getty Images

A week after Alessia Cara wowed us with her killer Destiny's Child medley, she's back with another brilliant cover arrangement. This time, the 22-year-old visited BBC Radio 1's Piano Sessions to perform a more contemporary tune: Ariana Grande's "Breathin."

Nixing the original version's big pop production, Cara stripped the Sweetener single to its emotional core and dressed it down with a piano accompaniment and a three-piece of backing vocalists. Grande has said "Breathin" is a song about her battle with anxiety, and Cara's impassioned rendition of it beautifully captures the power of perseverance.

Cara's cover marks the third time in a month that one of Grande's songs has been reimagined by another artist visiting Radio 1. In November, The 1975 debuted their synthy, soulful take on "Thank U, Next," and a few days later, Mumford & Sons put their own symphonic twist on "Breathin."

Cara, meanwhile, also took the opportunity to perform her new single "Trust My Lonely," off her recently released sophomore album, The Pains of Growing. Check that out below, and look out for more excellent Cara covers — the girl is truly on a roll.