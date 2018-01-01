18 Couples We Loved And Lost In 2018

After almost two years of wild moments together — marked by matching Lambos, wedding vows, and more — Cardi revealed on Instagram that their marriage was over. "Things just haven't been working out between us for a long time, and it's nobody's fault. It's just that I guess we grew out of love," she said, assuring fans that they remain committed to co-parenting their baby daughter, Kulture. But Offset seems just as committed to winning Cardi back; the Migos rapper interrupted his estranged wife’s historic Rolling Loud set to very publicly ask for forgiveness with flowers and a cake that read, "TAKE ME BACK CARDI." Whatever happens next, pour one out for rap's first couple.