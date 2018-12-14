Is This Kit Harington's Long Lost Game Of Thrones Audition Tape?

YouTube/DreamWorks TV

Once upon a time, before Kit Harington ever ventured North and issued winter warnings as Jon Snow, he was an unknown actor auditioning just like everyone else, and we now have (fake) proof of that time.

In a very lovable promo for How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World, Harington reenacts a September 2010 audition tape for an "untitled fantasy TV drama" alongside the animated franchise's sweet mythical beast, Toothless.

For the "pre-Game of Thrones" tape, the actor dons a fur pelt and tries to fight Toothless with a sword, asks if he comes off as "too broody," tries to decipher his character's arc — "I'm a little confused about my part, really. First I'm dead, then I'm not. No one knows who my mother is..." — and tenderly touches a dragon snout. Really, it's nothing GoT fans haven't seen before, but it's so cute in this setting that you simply must watch.

Check out the clip below. How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World is scheduled for release February 22, 2019.