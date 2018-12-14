John Green's Christmas Rom-Com Is Coming To Netflix

Steve Granitz/WireImage

If you thought John Green peaked at getting a Hulu deal for Looking For Alaska, you were mistaken. The beloved storyteller has now received the high honor of having his work turned into a Netflix Christmas rom-com, due out next year.

Let It Snow, the novel Green wrote with Maureen Johnson and Lauren Myracle, is being adapted for the small screen, and because Santa knows we've been good, we're actually getting three holiday love stories wrapped into one. The book tells the interconnected tales of three young couples who unexpectedly come together when a Christmas Eve snowstorm hits their small town. (So, Love Actually, but on a more intimate scale.)

Green, Johnson, and Myracle's work will be in great company on the platform. Netflix has become a force in the cozy Christmas flick space, heavily competing against holiday rom-com stalwarts, Hallmark and Lifetime. This year, the streamer released a number of lovable wintery gems, including The Christmas Chronicles starring Kurt Russell — a.k.a. the perfect movie for anyone who loves celebrities (Goldie Hawn, Oliver Hudson, and Kate Hudson's son Bingham Bellamy all appear!), holiday songs, and/or feisty elves — The Princess Switch — a love-tinged holiday Parent Trap starring Vanessa Hudgens — and A Christmas Prince: The Royal Wedding — the sequel to last year's hit that conveniently taps into all your lingering Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan emotions.

Let It Snow is set to begin production in early 2019 for a holiday release.