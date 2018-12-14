MTV’s ‘thank u, next’ Movie Marathon Comes With An Ariana Grande Tour Giveaway, Too

Open your burn book and master the bend and snap! This Saturday at 1 p.m., the spirit of Ariana Grande's "thank u, next" music video takes over as MTV airs all four movies that inspired the no. 1 song's visuals.

Achieving a massive 170 million views in the two weeks since its release, the music video has instantly become a cultural phenomenon. And the movies to which it refers – Mean Girls, 13 Going On 30, Legally Blonde and Bring It On – are major pop culture pillars in their own right.

That's why this Saturday, MTV is paying tribute to the films behind the video with a movie marathon all afternoon long. Plus, in addition to the four women-led movies, fans can celebrate the "thank u, next" music video itself as it airs between every film.

Fans have a chance to score a pair of tickets to Grande's Sweetener World Tour in 2019 by watching the marathon and finding the special hashtag to post. Tweet that hashtag enough times and you'll unlock your chance at winning two seats to see Grande and her openers, Normani and Social House, bring the house down next spring or summer.

Get in, loser – we're not going shopping, so we'll see you Saturday at 1 p.m. on MTV!