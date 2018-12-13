Ariana Grande Hits The Highest Of High Notes In Her 'Seasons Of Love' Cover With Frankie

Getty Images

Serious question: Does Ariana Grande ever sleep? While we patiently await tonight's arrival of "Imagine" — the umpteenth song she's dropped this year — the Sweetener singer is keeping fans fed with yet another new release.

This time, Ari teamed up with her brother, Frankie, to cover the Rent classic "Seasons of Love." In the accompanying video, the siblings — along with Frankie's friends Ben, Jon-Erik, and Dominic — take to a candle-lit studio to belt the Broadway tune from behind the mic. Frankie sings a full-verse solo that showcases his shockingly impressive range, while Ariana returns to her Broadway roots by tackling the powerhouse solo sung by Joanne in the musical. To absolutely no one's surprise, she nails those sky-grazing whistle notes with ease.

In a press release, Frankie gushed, "I am beyond honored to have worked on this incredible project with my best friends in the world including my wonderful sister. Thank you Ariana for vocal producing as well as adding your magical voice to this beautiful song. I am so happy that I got to sing with you on one of our favorite Broadway songs from one of our favorite Broadway shows, RENT!"

Following the cover's release on Thursday (December 13), Ari returned the love by tweeting, "How beautiful does @FrankieJGrande sound? I'm so proud of him and the year he's had. The whole thing makes my heart so full. Thankful I got to be a part of it."

The Grande siblings' "Seasons of Love" cover was recorded to promote Fox's live version of Rent, which airs in January 2019 and counts Vanessa Hudgens, Tinashe, and Jordan Fisher among its stars. Kiersey Clemons is taking on the role of Joanne in that version, and Ari's definitely given her something to live up to!