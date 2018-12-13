Getty Images

Kanye West's latest Twitter tirade is here, and it targets none other than Drake — because it was only a matter of time before that simmering feud reached a boiling point.

Kanye took to Twitter on Thursday (December 13) after seemingly being triggered by Drake's request to sample one of his tracks. He posted a screenshot of someone named Free informing hm that the Toronto MC sought a clearance request for "Say What's Real" and — because these two have spent most of 2018 tangled in a confusing war of words — Kanye was not happy about it. "This proves shit faker than wrestling," he lamented.

In subsequent tweets, Kanye accused Drake of ducking him for six months and for sneaking disses about him on Travis Scott's "Sicko Mode" (more on that here). He also reiterated that he didn't tell Pusha T about Drake's son Adidon — who was exposed in Pusha's merciless diss "Story of Adidon" earlier this year — and insisted he would "never intentionally try to hurt" Drizzy.

Despite contending "it's all love," 'Ye further requested an apology from Drake for "mentioning the 350s and trying to take food out your idols kids mouths." (Drake rapped, "I told her don't wear no 350s 'round me" on French Montana's "No Stylist," referring to Kanye's Yeezy Boost 350 shoes.)

Kanye is apparently seeking a "man to man" resolution, noting that "this ain't about who could pay to have something done to somebody... this been bothering me too long." And it looks like he may have gotten what he wanted — just minutes after those initial tweets, Kanye wrote, "Drake finally called. ... Mission accomplished." But that clearance request? Denied: