Janet Jackson, Radiohead, More Are 2019's Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame Inductees

Every year, the internet gets very mad about who didn't get nominated for or inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. And every year, there are valid points about inclusion, especially as it comes to the race and gender of the folks who end up with guaranteed spots. There's also the larger question of whether or not such designations matter at all — much like whether art needs to be commodified and rewarded with shiny baubles like Grammys and Oscars — or if it's really just the music that's important.

These are all worthwhile conversations to have! But it's also worthwhile when legitimate legends do get recognized and inducted. In fact, it's worth celebrating. This year, Janet Jackson, Stevie Nicks, and Radiohead lead an impressive class of inductees, as revealed on December 13.

The Rock Hall also welcomes goth-pop phenoms The Cure, arena-rock scorchers Def Leppard, glam experimentalists Roxy Music, and '60s baroque-rock forebears The Zombies to its 2019 class.

Also nominated this year were Rage Against the Machine, Kraftwerk, MC5, Rufus & Chaka Khan, LL Cool J, Devo, Todd Rundgren, and John Prine.

The newly inducted artists will (presumably) accept their newest honor in March 29 ceremony at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn. I say "presumably" because certain artists — namely Radiohead — have made known their feelings on the very idea of an institution dedicated to Rock and Roll greats. "I don't care," the band's guitarist Jonny Greenwood — no stranger to awards himself — reportedly said in a 2017 interview about the band's then-potential recognition.

Then again, it's terribly exciting for anyone's faves to be honored at such a level. And if MTV's reigning EMA Global Icon Janet Jackson will be there, that sounds unequivocally great to me. Relive her expansive 2018 EMA performance below while you count down the days until the ceremony.