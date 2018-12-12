Avril Lavigne Won't Let A Man's Bullshit Ruin Her Christmas In 'Tell Me It's Over' Video

YouTube

Avril Lavigne's return to music has been one of the brightest surprises of 2018. Back in September, the 34-year-old ended a five-year drought with the release of "Head Above Water," a power ballad inspired by her battle with Lyme disease. But that was just the beginning.

On Wednesday (December 12), Lavigne shared "Tell Me It's Over," the second taste of her upcoming sixth album. In the soulful, bluesy track's accompanying video, she and her beau share a love-filled Christmas before a fight breaks out and he smashes her phone to smithereens. "Tell me it's over / If it's really over," she urges. "'Cause every time you come over it doesn't feel like it's over no more."

Addressing the song's vaguely retro production, Lavigne said in a statement that she was inspired by "timeless queens" like Billie Holiday, Ella Fitzgerald, Aretha Franklin, and Etta James. Why? "They represent women who stand up for women and aren't going to put up with a man's bullshit anymore!"

She continued, "'Tell Me It’s Over' is an anthem about being strong, finally putting your foot down and closing the door on a relationship that you know is wrong after time and time again of falling for their games. If someone doesn’t treat you the way you deserve to be treated, don't put up with it. It's understandably so hard because in the past every time you saw them, they sucked you in and you fell right back into their web, but not anymore starting now!"

Lavigne's sound has certainly changed and matured since the last time we heard from her, but that spunk clearly hasn't diminished a bit.

Along with releasing "Tell Me It's Over" on Wednesday, Lavigne also shared the title and cover art for her Head Above Water album, arriving on February 15. Of the project, Lavigne said, "I feel like I’ve really opened up on this record more than I ever have before. Each song tells a story that will hopefully inspire others to believe in themselves and stand up for what they know is right and what they truly deserve!"