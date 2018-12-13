Jersey Shore: Family Vacation Will Return For Season 3

This chapter of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation is about to come to a close -- but don't panic, the housemates will be back very soon. A renewal is HEEAAHHHH!

The details: The gang will be back for a third season, set to premiere in the summer of 2019. Time to celebrate with a bag of Doritos -- and maybe an all-you-can eat buffet.

And in true holiday season fashion, the big news was revealed via an hour-long yule log video (fireplace and duck phone included) live on the Jersey Shore Facebook page and YouTube channel. The bonus: There was a Sam note with a special message. It read:

FANS,

THE FIRST TWO PARTS OF JERSEY SHORE: FAMILY VACATION, RON MADE OUT WITH 2 GIRLS, AND PAULY AND VINNY GOT BROMITTED. ALSO EVERYONE SPIRALED.

WHEN YOU LEFT CRYING AT THE FINALE, WE WERE BUSY FILMING SEASON 3.

MULTIPLE PEOPLE IN THE HOUSE KNOW, THEREFORE YOU SHOULD KNOW THE TRUTH.

And now, the truth is out! Tell us your favorite Family Vacation Season 2 memories, then do not miss the finale tonight at 8/7c! And be sure to stay with MTV News for all Jerzday-related updates.