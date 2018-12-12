J Balvin Enlists His Own Dance Squad To Bring 'Reggaeton' To Life

Andrew Lipovsky/NBC/NBCU Photobank

J Balvin had a great year. Of course he did. Bolstered by his springy 2017 hit, "Mi Gente" (which cracked the top 20 and found a big fan in Beyoncé, who lent vocals to a remix), his album Vibras likewise hit No. 15 on the Billboard 200. It's also appeared on plenty of year-end albums lists as a standout. Balvin also, of course, helped make Cardi B's "I Like It" one of the best, most inescapable jams of 2018 alongside Bad Bunny.

This all begs the question: What does 2019 have in store for the Colombian superstar? If his recent appearance on The Tonight Show is any indication, the answer just might be complete domination.

His performance opens simply enough, with Balvin alone on the mic in front of gigantic "Reggaeton" word art, beginning a song of the same name. Right around the time when you start to wonder if he's gonna fly solo the entire time, a whole squad enters from the wings, building an electric dancing throng around the green-haired singer.

"This is just the beginning," Balvin says near the end of the performance. And then he leads the pack through a chopped-and-screwed rework of the song's trademark reggaeton beat, prompting Jimmy Fallon to rush out and greet him with a quick "my man!"

In an MTV News interview in 2017, Balvin was pumped about what the success of "Despacito" could mean for other Latin artists. "Another Latin song [could] jump and show the world that we're the culture," he said. "We're doing do it for real, too. ... We've been working hard to get there." Watch his joyous "Reggaeton" performance above, then check out our own video with him below.