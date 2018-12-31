It's Official: Young And Pregnant's Jade And Sean Are Back Together

Jade and Sean’s relationship status has changed dramatically over the course of Teen Mom: Young and Pregnant, but right now, they’re on a high.

At the reunion show, the couple told Angela Simmons and her co-host Dr. Joy that things were going well -- and they were, in fact, boyfriend and girlfriend again.

“I just felt like I really love Sean and no one can make me feel the way he made me feel,” Kloie's mom said, adding Sean had “completely evolved” over the past few months. “I’m proud of him, and I think he’s done everything to prove to me that he wants to be with me, and he wants to be a family with me.”

That was in part because Sean kept to his promise to get help; he was continuing with rehab and going to an outpatient treatment center twice a week — and was 200 days sober.

So how did the proud dad feel to be back on track and have his family together?

“Amazing. It’s been the best feeling in the world,” he gushed. “She’s the only woman I want.” Aw!

Jade admitted she was also in a better place after her bout with depression and that she was living life “in a more positive light, so much more optimistic.”

What do you think about Jade and Sean getting back together? Are you surprised he kept his promise to get sober? Tell us what you think, then stay tuned to MTV News for more Teen Mom scoop.