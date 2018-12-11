Selena Quintanilla's Family Is Bringing Her Life Story To Netflix

Arlene Richie/Media Sources/Media Sources/The LIFE Images Collection/Getty Images

Selena Quintanilla's celebrated life is once again getting the Hollywood treatment. Netflix and Campanario Entertainment have announced their upcoming scripted show, Selena: The Series, to be produced in part by the late Tejano superstar's family.

"Selena will always have a lasting place in music history and we feel great responsibility to do justice to her memory. With this series, viewers will finally get the full history of Selena, our family, and the impact she has had on all of our lives," Suzette Quintanilla, Selena's sister, said in a statement. "We are excited to partner with Campanario and Netflix to give fans a never-before-seen glimpse at our story and highlight why Selena will remain a legend for generations to come."

With over 65 million albums sold, Selena is the best-selling female artist in Latin music history, despite her early death at the age of 23. (The artist was murdered by her best friend Yolanda Saldivar in 1995. Saldivar is still serving life in prison.)

The coming-of-age story "will focus on the incredible story of a Mexican-American family and how an extraordinary young woman transcended categories and borders to become a global star," Campanario president Jaime Davila said, referencing the career Selena built in the '80s and early '90s.

The icon's life was previously shown on the big screen in 1997's Selena, starring Jennifer Lopez in what is largely considered her breakout role. The well-received and beloved film has set a high bar for the upcoming series, and the excitement already has our hearts going "bidi bidi bom bom!"