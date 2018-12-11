Miley Cyrus's Next Album Will Probably Sound More Like Bangerz Than Younger Now

Getty Images

After cruising down the country lane for last year's Younger Now, Miley Cyrus will pivot back to pop and hip-hop for a portion of her next album. And she's bringing one of her most trusted Bangerz collaborators along for the ride.

The 26-year-old has been hard at work this week promoting "Nothing Breaks Like a Heart," her stellar collaboration with Mark Ronson that's set to appear on his upcoming album. She's also, however, taken the opportunity to shed some light on her own impending project, which sounds like it'll be a return to form of sorts.

"[Younger Now] was obviously a little bit more country influenced, but I still really love pop music and I love music that can be played at the club," she explained on New York's 103.5 KTU. She added of last year's LP, "I felt like that wasn't exactly the home for me, and I think that Mark helped me carve out my sound, where I could do everything that I want, which is more modern."

As for what her seventh album will sound like, Miley had more to say during a conversation with New York's 95.5 PLJ, where she revealed that the record will be produced by Ronson, Mike Will Made-It, and Andrew Wyatt of Miike Snow.

"I think ["Nothing Breaks Like A Heart"] is a nice introduction to the sound that we've got going on the next record," she said. "One song that [Ronson] and I have done together is more rock-driven; kind of like modern Debbie Harry and Joan Jett. Then we've got songs with Mike Will that lean more hip-hop, and songs with Andrew Wyatt that lean more pop and alternative. I just have kind of everything, and then just some down-the-middle pop records too."

Reuniting with Mike Will — who contributed a handful of tracks to 2013's Bangerz, but none to Miley's last two albums — is sure to turn some heads, after the singer distanced herself from rap music last year. In a 2017 interview with Billboard, she said she no longer subscribed to the genre's materialism and explicit sexual content, saying, "It was too much 'Lamborghini, got my Rolex, got a girl on my cock' — I am so not that." However, she later walked back those comments after receiving criticism from fans who felt she was guilty of appropriating hip-hop culture.

As for when we can finally hear the fruits of Miley and Mike Will's labor, she says new music is coming "sometime next year." She explained, "I'll definitely put out a record next year, but when and how is still up in the air for me, just 'cause I never like to feel that pressure or think too far ahead."

In the meantime, I'll be getting hype for album No. 7 by revisiting this Bangerz classic: