The Unforgettable Hills Ballad Starring Audrina And Justin Bobby

During Season 3 of The Hills, Audrina met up with Justin, a young man she had become acquainted with several years back (but at the time of their first meeting, both were unable to capitalize on their mutual attraction). Their first official date unfolded on this very network on August 13, 2007 -- and the rest is unwritten history.

He became known as Justin Bobby -- "All my friends call me Bobby, you can call me whatever the hell you want," he stated in that inaugural installment -- and the two forged their place as one of the most unique couples to grace MTV. From him wearing combat boots to the beach to her telling everyone repeatedly she was "done" with him (after giving him one too many stare downs), they treated viewers to a true roller-coaster relationship until the iconic series took its then-final bow back in 2010.

Now, Audrina and JB will return for the upcoming reboot The Hills: New Beginnings, and viewers will soon see them taking countless motorcycle rides back in action. But before the reappear (stay with MTV News for any and all Hills updates), here are some highlights from their epic and palpable connection: