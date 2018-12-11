Getty Images

'There You Are' arrives just a few days before his second album

Zayn Drops Yet Another New Song, And It's His Most Upbeat One In Ages

Another day, another new Zayn song.

The 25-year-old has released the umpteenth buzz track from his long-awaited sophomore album, Icarus Falls, which arrives this Friday (December 14). The other singles have really run the gamut, genre-wise — he's given us R&B, rock, and beyond — and today's offering, "There You Are," is no exception, as Z dabbles in some anthemic '80s pop.

"Can't see when I'm falling, losing myself / But then I hear you calling / There you are, there you are / You're there with open arms," he sings, taking flight on the emotional chorus. The upbeat banger is a far cry from the paranoia of "Rainberry" and the remorse of "Good Years," and only confirms we're in for an eclectic ride with Icarus Falls.

For those keeping count, "There You Are" marks the ninth song we've heard from Icarus Falls thus far. That's a lot, sure, but the Mind of Mine follow-up will span a generous 27 tracks, so fans will have plenty more music to hear come Friday.

Following his latest song's release, Zayn took to Instagram to further hype the new album by sharing its dramatic artwork — check that out below.