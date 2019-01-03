Fashion Police: Lindsay Lohan Is Judging Her Most Memorable MTV Ensembles

Dave Hogan/Getty Images

First up: What does she think of this 2003 look?

Lindsay Lohan has an extensive MTV past, from spring break cameos to hosting the MTV Movie Awards. And the actress is about to make even more memories with the network when her brand-new series Lindsay Lohan's Beach Club debuts on Tuesday. Hopefully, no Burn Books will surface at the exclusive seaside destination...

But before Lindsay continues to make her MTV mark beginning on January 8, the boss of Lohan's Beach House in Mykonos is waxing nostalgic about her previous fashion and hair choices throughout the years. For example, what does Lindsay make of this throwback from the 2003 MTV Video Music Awards?

"I wanted to go blond. I was filming, at the time, Confessions of a Teenage Drama Queen, so I was going through a drama phase," she recalls in the look book-style video, below, just before directly commenting on her Dolce & Gabbana ensemble. "I liked the bra over the white shirt, but I don't know why I put the jeans with it. I tried it -- it didn't work for me!"

But what made her state, "I made Juicy Couture"? Watch the clip to find out, and stay with MTV News as we inch closer to the series premiere of Lindsay Lohan's Beach Club on Tuesday at 8/7c.