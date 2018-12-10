Meek Mill Drops A Victorious New Video As Championships Debuts At No. 1

YouTube

Against all odds, the wins keep coming for Meek Mill.

The Philly native's new album and first post-prison LP, Championships, has debuted at No. 1, Billboard reported on Monday (December 10). It marks the rapper's second chart-topper, following 2015's Dreams Worth More Than Money. On top of that, Meek has also notched his first top 10 single, as the Drake-featuring "Going Bad" debuted at No. 6 on the Hot 100 chart.

As if that weren't exciting enough, Meek doubled down on Monday's celebratory news by dropping a video for "Intro." The epic album opener — which samples Phil Collins's classic "In The Air Tonight" — comes to life in the Kid Art-directed visual, as Meek sets the tone for his triumphant comeback. "We in the championship. We was down 3-1," he says at the jump, making it clear that he's overcome the odds. Of course, he didn't rise from the trenches alone, and his loyal Dreamchasers crew gets plenty of screen time as well, as they revel in their freedom and celebrate their wins.

Taking to Instagram on Monday night, Meek shared a short video celebrating his chart-topping release. The caption: a simple but effective string of trophy emojis. What more is there to say?!