Jay-Z's Favorite Songs Of 2018 Include Kanye, Drake, And Himself

Getty Images

As 2018 comes to a close and everyone scrambles to curate their collection of favorite music from this year, Jay-Z has offered his personal take. On Monday (December 10), the hip-hop mogul released a Tidal playlist of the rap songs that got heavy rotation at the Carter home this year, and it's packed with smash hits and deep cuts alike.

Titled "JAY-Z's Year End Picks," the 20-track set features an eclectic collection of songs, and provides some fascinating insight into Hov's mind. Up-and-comers like Gunna and Sheck Wes made the cut, as did veterans like Pusha T and Lil Wayne. Drake lands three appearances, including Scorpion's "Emotionless" and "That's How You Feel," as well as a featured guest spot on Travis Scott's chart-topping "Sicko Mode."

Perhaps most notably, Jay shows love to his brother Kanye West by selecting Kids See Ghosts' "Freeee (Ghost Town, Pt. 2)" and Nas's "Cops Shot the Kid," which Ye produced and featured on. And of course, Jay gives himself some shine by including a track from his and Beyoncé's collaborative album, Everything Is Love.

See the full playlist below, via Tidal.