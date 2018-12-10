Stranger Things Season 3 Episode Titles, Explained

Netflix

If you thought deciphering a possessed Will Byers's erratic scribbles was difficult, then try decoding these newly released episode titles for Stranger Things Season 3.

Netflix dropped the title teaser on Sunday (December 9), and while the titles themselves are vague, that's not stopping fans like us from jumping to somewhat logical, albeit totally speculative conclusions. (Just like the Duffer Brothers and producer Shawn Levy want us to do.) But before we dive into specifics, let's address the obvious: There are eight episode titles total, which is one fewer than last season but the same as Season 1. Since the second season featured an Eleven-centric bottle episode that received unfavorable reviews from critics and fans alike, it's no surprise that Stranger Things would revert back to its winning, eight-episode formula for its third season.

We also know that the season, dropping in 2019, will take place during the summer of 1985 — the summer before Mike, Will, Caleb, Dustin, Max, and presumably Jane/Eleven enter high school. The season will introduce new characters and a significant new location: the Starcourt Mall, the latest attraction in Hawkins, Indiana, and the location of Steve Harrington's sweet summer job.

With all of that information in mind, let's start theorizing what these episode titles might mean for Mike, Jane, and the rest of the Party: