Eminem Gets Stabbed By Jessie Reyez In His Brutal 'Good Guy' Video

Eight years after Eminem chronicled a violent relationship in his "Love the Way You Lie" video, he's back with a similarly upsetting narrative in the visual for "Good Guy."

The Jessie Reyez-featuring track is a sequel to "Nice Guy," another Em and Reyez collaboration that deals with the turbulent romances Em gets embroiled in. In the "Good Guy" video, that's illustrated in bloody and brutal fashion, beginning with the opening shot of Reyez clawing her way out of a grave. It seems Em was the one who put her there, because the two face off in an intense tussle involving knives and broken glass, before Reyez chokes him and buries him in the same hole she emerged from. "And I ain't in my feelings, I'm out," she sings. "But I let you say that you're the good guy / 'Cause this ain't what love looks like."

"Good Guy" follows Eminem's menacing "Venom" video, which references the Tom Hardy-starring Marvel film of the same name. The Detroit MC has also shared visuals for Kamikaze's "Fall" and the Joyner Lucas collab "Lucky You." Just hours before his new clip arrived on Friday, the latter track was announced as a contender for Best Rap Song at the 2019 Grammys. Eminem and Lucas are nominated in the category alongside Drake's "God's Plan," Jay Rock and Kendrick Lamar's "King's Dead," Travis Scott and Drake's "Sicko Mode," and Jay Rock's "Win."