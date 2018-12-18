'I'm Done': Amber Gets Honest About Her Teen Mom OG Future

Amber has said this season on Teen Mom OG that she’s the happiest she’s ever been with Andrew and Baby James. But still, she’s been struggling with postpartum depression since her son’s birth, and her symptoms intensified so much on tonight’s season finale that she contemplated suicide and debated leaving the MTV series.

Amber expressed her suicidal thoughts to her cousin Krystal and said that fellow OG Catelynn, who has also experienced postpartum depression and anxiety, was one of few people who could relate to her struggles. When Cate got word of Amber’s situation, she flew out to Indiana to support her pal, and Amber promptly opened up to her.

“I just happen to be on a very popular show with a mental illness that is real. It’s complete sabotage when you’re called a horrible mom [online] every day,” she told Cate. “This show has ruined my name. This show has not shown who I am as a person. They don’t show the funny side of me. I’m f*cking over it. Honestly.”

Amber then said in a voiceover that she went on a filming hiatus, and she later told producer Larry that she wanted to “separate [herself] from this show.”

“I just don’t feel like this is right for my life anymore,” she told him via phone. “I think you guys want a certain kind of story that I just don't want to give you anymore... this is my life... I need time to f*cking think. If you need to do what you need to do on your end, then f*cking do it. I’m done.”

If you’re worried about a friend, here are some tips from Half of Us on how to reach out and offer support. If you yourself are ready to get help, here are some resources to get you started. If you -- or someone you know -- are feeling suicidal, hopeless or are in crisis, text START to 741-741 or call 800-273-TALK (8255) for a confidential conversation anytime.