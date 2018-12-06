Zayn Gets Real About Long-Lost Friends (And Possibly 1D) On 'Good Years'

Getty Images

Fans think his new song could be referencing his former band

Zayn is in full-on album promo mode! Just a week after making the world wonder what a "Rainberry" is, the 25-year-old is back with yet another taste of Icarus Falls.

His latest, "Good Years," arrived on Thursday (December 6) to remind us that no one nails a falsetto quite like Z. While the bulk of his buzz tracks this year have been hazy R&B jams, this one is a proper pop ballad, with Zayn getting introspective about his past over a sparse piano medley. "I'd rather be anywhere, anywhere but here," he sings. "I close my eyes, I see a crowd of a thousand tears / I pray to God I didn't waste all my good years."

If you're a One Direction fan who's thinking those lyrics might be referencing Zayn's self-described unhappy days with the boy band, you're not the only one. Following the track's release, Directioners started speculating as much, taking into account lyrics like "nothing in the world could bring us down," which could be a play on One Direction's post-Zayn single "Drag Me Down."

Stoking those rumors even further was a cryptic tweet posted by Zayn's former 1D bandmate Louis Tomlinson just hours after "Good Years" surfaced. "Proper confused. What a hypocrite!" the tweet read.

Of course, Zayn's new song could also be about literally anything else and have nothing to do with One Direction, and we won't know for sure unless he chooses to open up about it.

Until then, anticipation for Icarus Falls is sky-high — the 27-track album arrives on December 14, and includes the previously released tunes "Rainberry," "Sour Diesel," "Let Me," "Entertainer," "Fingers," "Too Much," and "No Candle No Light" with Nicki Minaj.