Siesta Key Renewed For Season 2 (And A First Look Is Already Here)

It's "not all butterflies and rainbows" in Siesta Key.

Season 2 of the hit series will premiere on January 22 -- and the original cast picks up right where they left off,

confronting issues of love, heartbreak and volatile friendships. Alex, Brandon, Chloe, Garrett, Juliette, Kelsey and Madisson will soon learn that new arrivals will spawn new rivals. And that includes someone's arch enemy and an ex-girlfriend.

"Secrets are never safe in Siesta Key," Chloe declares in the extensive peek below. And we believe her because, after all, she famously told us that "summer in Siesta Key is like no other."

Shifting gears to Season 2: Between Garrett telling Kelsey to "get the f*ck out of here" to Juliette emotionally screaming "think about what I saw" at a mysterious person, everyone will be forced to "love at your own risk." And that means the need for a lot of Kleenex.

What are you most excited to see unfold when Siesta Key returns? What betrayals do you think are around the corner? Enjoy the trailer above, offer your take on all of the action and do not miss the premiere of Siesta Key on Tuesday, January 22 and 9/8c.