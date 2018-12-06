13 Biggest Snubs And Surprises From The 2019 Golden Globe Nominations

HBO/Fox Searchlight/Netflix

The 2019 Golden Globe nominations are here, and as such, there's plenty to be simultaneously upset and overjoyed about. When it comes to awards season, there's always an emotional give and take — but at least the Golden Globes are the show with the open bar, so that always helps numb the pain.

When it comes to TV, we know the Hollywood Foreign Press Association love to champion new shows and emerging talent — but this year felt a little too safe. Meanwhile, the nominees in the film categories felt all over the place, in a good way. (Except if you're Ethan Hawke.) Let's take a look at some of the biggest snubs and surprises from this year's nominees.