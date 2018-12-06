13 Biggest Snubs And Surprises From The 2019 Golden Globe Nominations

The 2019 Golden Globe nominations are here, and as such, there's plenty to be simultaneously upset and overjoyed about. When it comes to awards season, there's always an emotional give and take — but at least the Golden Globes are the show with the open bar, so that always helps numb the pain.
When it comes to TV, we know the Hollywood Foreign Press Association love to champion new shows and emerging talent — but this year felt a little too safe. Meanwhile, the nominees in the film categories felt all over the place, in a good way. (Except if you're Ethan Hawke.) Let's take a look at some of the biggest snubs and surprises from this year's nominees.
-
SNUB: Ethan Hawke, First ReformedGetty Images
Where the rest of the entertainment industry zigs, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association zags — and nowhere was that more apparent than the Best Actor, Drama category. Ethan Hawke's simmering performance in First Reformed has been garnering attention all season long with key wins at this year's Gotham Awards and New York Film Critics Circle. So naturally, the HFPA wants to stay as far away from predictable as humanly possible. Assuming that Hawke's still got momentum come the Screen Actors Guild Awards and Independent Spirit Awards early next year, he'll still be the Oscar frontrunner come February. — Crystal Bell
-
SNUB: Nicholas Hoult, The FavouriteTwentieth Century Fox
I'm sorry, but does Sam Rockwell really need more attention for playing morally dubious men? There were so many snubs in the Supporting Actor category, it's hard to know where to begin, but there's something so deliciously wicked about Nicholas Hoult's madcap performance in The Favourite — a film that did receive nominations for its deserving female stars: Olivia Coleman, Emma Stone, and Rachel Weisz. It's the kind of scene-stealing performance that the HFPA would usually be all over. (Plus, Hoult is British! They love Brits!) It's the best Hoult has ever been, and it's a shame he wasn't recognized for it. — C.B.
-
SURPRISE: Billy Porter and PoseRich Fury/Getty Images
Billy Porter, you better werk. The beloved Tony winner is the heart and soul of Ryan Murphy's FX drama about ballroom culture in 1980s New York, so it's only right that his standout performance was recognized by HFPA. But that didn't make it any less surprising when it actually happened. The HFPA love to be first, and Pose did miss the eligibility deadline for the Emmys — so of course these foreign critics would want to be the first to honor such a wonderful, groundbreaking show. While I would have loved to see MJ Rodriguez score a nomination for her tender lead performance, the show itself did land a Best Drama nom alongside The Americans and Killing Eve. And you know that cast is going to slay the red carpet. — C.B.
-
SURPRISE: First Man doesn't land much of anythingJuan Naharro/ Getty Images
This is why it's never a good look to start speculating Oscar chances too early. When news of Damien Chazelle's Neil Armstrong biopic starring Ryan Gosling hit the trades in 2017, critics were quick to paint it as the young director's next Oscar contender. But with good, not great reviews and little to no fanfare, it looks like First Man's Oscar chances are dwindling. Claire Foy's nom for Best Supporting Actress could give her momentum come February, but Chazelle — an HFPA and Academy favorite — probably won't be so lucky, no matter how stunning that last act is. But with one Academy Award already under his best, the 33-year-old director is going to be just fine.
-
SNUB: Emma StoneNetflix
Emma Stone was rightfully nominated on the film side for her hilarious supporting role in The Favorite, but she failed to secure the same recognition on the TV side for Netflix’s Maniac. Shockingly, the highly stylized Cary Joji Fukunaga series was completely shut out from the nominees list, despite the critical buzz the show received (and the excitement surrounding Stone’s reunion with her Superbad love, Jonah Hill!). Did the HFPA think one nod was enough for the actress, or did they just love The Favorite so much that they totally forgot about her equally impressive Maniac performance? — Alissa Schulman
-
SURPRISE / SNUB: This Is UsNBC
Wow, wow, wow. The show that secured a total of six nominations over its first two seasons — including two for Best TV Drama and an historical Best TV Actor win last year for Sterling K. Brown — was completely passed over in its third season. The hit NBC show introduced a completely new timeline this past season, giving audiences exactly what we wanted with a deep-dive into Jack’s (Milo Ventimiglia) past. Emotional family-driven storylines have continued to move audiences, but apparently the HFPA has no tears left to cry for the Pearson family. — A.S.
-
SNUB: Issa RaeHBO
Issa Rae, the creator-writer-star of HBO's Insecure, has already said she measures her show's success not on awards but on its cultural relevancy. "I want to be a pop-culture staple," she said in 2017. And there's no other show on television that inspires the kind of fanfare as Insecure. Still, it would have been nice to see Rae get her due with a much-deserved Golden Globe nomination. But as much as the HFPA love the exciting, shiny new stars, they just as quickly dispose of them to focus on the Next Big Thing. — C.B.
-
SNUB: Sam Elliott, A Star Is BornGetty Images
There was no shortage of recognition for awards season heavy-hitter A Star Is Born, with a stunning five nominations, including Best Picture — Drama, Best Actress for Lady Gaga, and Best Actor and Best Director for Bradley Cooper, but Jackson Maine’s brother and manager Bobby — the original wind beneath his wings and fierce reminder of his ghostly dreams — went completely unnoticed. This is, sadly, not a total surprise for Sam Elliott, a highly recognizable Hollywood veteran who has only secured a total of two Golden Globe noms and zero wins over the course of his five-decade film career. — A.S.
-
SURPRISE: BodyguardNetflix
Richard Madden couldn’t snag a bottle of water at the Netflix offices [LINK: https://people.com/tv/netflix-apologizes-richard-madden-water-bottle/], but he could help the company snag two Golden Globe noms for Bodyguard. The twisty drama is up for both Best TV Series and Best TV Actor for the Game of Thrones alum, a pleasant surprise for fans of the show — which was record-shatteringly huge in the U.K. — and now a must-see for those who haven't yet dove into the show about a PTSD-afflicted veteran-turned-bodyguard for a Home Secretary threatened by a terrorist plan. Add it to your Christmas binge list. — A.S.
-
SURPRISE: No love for Saoirse, Margot, and Mary, Queen of ScotsFocus Features
What happens when two awards season darlings come together for a rich historical drama? Absolutely nothing, apparently. The HFPA declined to offer any accolades to the Saoirse Ronan/Margot Robbie-led drama, which also happened to be directed by a woman. (Although perhaps the female direction was this film’s downfall; the HFPA also once again declined to recognize any non-male directors this year.) Ronan and Robbie were both nominated for Best Movie Actress — Musical or Comedy last year, with the Lady Bird actress taking home the statuette, so it seemed like the HFPA would be totally into this powerhouse team-up. Hopefully it’ll be more to the Academy’s liking. — A.S.
-
SNUB: SuccessionHBO
There was no other show on television this year as fun as HBO's Succession, and maybe that was part of its problem. It's a societal satire wrapped up in a broody, family drama — if your family had billions of dollars, routinely stabbed each other in the backs, and snorted cocaine. It honestly should have been submitted to the comedy category! Outside of Kieran Culkin, who scored a nom for Best Supporting Actor, the summer phenomenon was completely shut out. On one hand, Succession seems like the kind of batshit-crazy show that HFPA would dig — and it missed the eligibility window for the Emmys — but on the other, maybe Succession is just a victim of Peak TV. With so many new shows premiering every month, it's that much harder for an enjoyable show like Succession to rise to the top. Not to mention, it was so nice to see The Americans finally get recognized. — C.B.
-
SNUB: Widows20th Century Fox
I blame this more on the Fox marketing department than I do the HFPA, but the point still stands: Justice for Widows. How do you put Viola Davis in a thrilling, female-led heist movie, open the film with a full-tongue make-out between her and Liam Neeson, dress her in the most incredible clothes, hand her a gun, and not give her a damn Golden Globe nomination? Davis and Elizabeth Debicki deserved noms for that final scene alone! Maybe the HFPA didn't understand it, or maybe they have no taste — either way, Widows deserved more. — C.B.
-
SURPRISE: So... does this mean we have to see Vice?Annapurna Pictures
Timing is everything, and if there ever was a perfect time for a closer look into our country’s politics (aside from, you know, literally always), it’s now. Perhaps that’s why Vice, a movie about that guy who once accidentally shot a human in the face during a quail hunt — and also was our Vice President — received the highest number of Golden Globe nominations of any movie or TV show this year with a whopping six honors in all the major categories. The heavy-hitter, competing on the Musical or Comedy side, is up for Best Picture, Actor for Christian Bale, Actress for Amy Adams, Supporting Actor for Sam Rockwell, and both Director and Screenplay for Adam McKay. No one is misunderestimating this film. Unfortunately, this one doesn’t hit theaters until December 25, so we still have a few more weeks to go before we can witness Bale’s incredible transformation into Dick Cheney and hear Rockwell’s George W. Bush-inspired drawl. — A.S.