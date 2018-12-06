The 2018 Breakout Stars Yearbook: From Noah Centineo To Hayley Kiyoko

Age: 22

Breakout role: As Peter Kavinsky, the scheming jock with a sensitive soul, in To All the Boys I've Loved Before; as Jamey, another sweet jock with a crush, in Sierra Burgess Is a Loser

How he ruled 2018: The Florida native became the face of the rom-com resurgence this year with his back-to-back Netflix flicks. Wooing fans with his Mark Ruffalo-ness, he was promptly crowned the Internet's Boyfriend, and racked up a whopping one million followers in just one day following To All the Boys's premiere (he's now at a casual 16 million).

What's next: Yet another rom-com, The Stand-In, with Riverdale's Camila Mendes; a "key role" in next year's Charlie's Angels reboot; more thirst traps for those millions of eager IG followers