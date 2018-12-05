Get In The Ring: Celebrity Deathmatch Is Being Rebooted

"Good fight, good night."

Celebrity Deathmatch made its MTV debut back in 1998 -- and more than two decades later, the claymation stop-motion animated series is being revived by MTV Studios (a new production unit at the network). Ice Cube is attached to star and, through his Cube Vision production company, will executive produce the reboot alongside his partner Jeff Kwatinetz. Series creator Eric Fogel will executive produce as well, with additional showrunners and talent to be revealed in the not-so-distant future.

The pop culture phenomenon depicted celebrities (politicians, actors, musicians and more) engaging in highly stylized professional wrestling matches -- with a lot a bit of gore. Time to get back into the ring.

The all-new Celebrity Deathmatch will be available as a weekly series for an exclusive SVOD or premium broadcast partner in 2019. The move marks the first step in reinventing the franchise across consumer products, gaming, theatrical and more. Stay with MTV News for more Celebrity Deathmatch-related updates, and share your favorite moments from the parody program in the comments.