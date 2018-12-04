Jenna Dewan Talks Crying Over Channing Tatum And Stalking Dating Apps

Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for Baby2Baby

When Jenna Dewan and Channing Tatum announced the end of their marriage earlier this year, the world took that as further evidence that love is dead and 2018 is the year we are all truly doomed. It turns out, Dewan felt that pain right along with us.

She reflected on the heartbreak of it all in a new interview with Cosmopolitan. "I didn't run away from my feelings. I let myself cry. I let myself grieve," she said. "This is one of those situations where I will see the light. The dawn is coming."

But her positivity toward the future doesn't mean there hasn't been an adjustment period — particularly when it comes to her fame, which sprouted and blossomed over the course of her and Tatum's three-year courtship and nine-year marriage. "I'm obviously super aware that people know me, they know Channing, they know us together," Dewan continued. "We'd been a beloved couple for a long time."

Case in point — this story: "I was in Berlin and people were like, 'We love your Lip Sync Battle!' I was like, oh my god. You mean the time when I humped my husband-at-the-time’s face? I'm so glad that's my calling card."

But it's a calling card that will soon expire — mostly because of all the career moves she's been juggling, but also because of the rabid interest swirling her current dating life, which, it seems, is an aspect her current reality that she's been enjoying, at least conceptually. Dewan can't resist a peek at her hairstylist's Raya account (Tinder for industry professionals). "When she does my hair, I'm like, 'Give me the app!'" she said. "I'm fascinated by it, and I stalk hers like crazy."

Yes, in the midst of unconfirmed rumors that she's dating Broadway star Steve Kazee, the actress remains that friend who will get trigger-happy with the right swipes on your behalf, but stays off the apps herself.

Still, Dewan is hopeful. "I do believe in love still," she said. "But I also believe it begins with really digging deep and learning how to love yourself."