Dinah Jane Slayed Her Jingle Ball Performance With Two Brand New Songs

Taking the stage for her first major solo performance on Monday night (December 3), Dinah Jane didn't make just one statement; she made two, with a pair of new songs she debuted during 101.3 KDWB's Jingle Ball in Saint Paul, Minnesota.

After slaying her wildly fun debut single, "Bottled Up," at Xcel Energy Center, Dinah premiered fresh material, keeping the promise she'd made to fans before the show about "new jingle jams."

One of those new songs, "I Don't Mind," showed a more low-key version of Dinah — at least, compared to the party-ready "Bottled Up" — and flaunted the former Fifth Harmony singer's smooth-as-butter vocals. Unsurprisingly, Dinah had killer body-roll choreography to complement the song's instrumental.

Closing her set, Dinah turned things up with "Retrograde," an immediate favorite from fans in the audience and online. Don't let the song's astrological title fool you, though, because Dinah totally nailed the high energy that "Retrograde" demands.

As soon as videos of "I Don't Mind" and "Retrograde," spread to Twitter, Dinah's fans learned the lyrics, studied the choreo, and begged for studio versions of both fresh tracks.

No word yet on when to expect new releases from Dinah, but the hype from her Jingle Ball performance proves there's plenty of fans eagerly awaiting her next move.