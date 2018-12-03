Pete Davidson Gets Brutally Honest About Bullies And His Mental Health

Lloyd Bishop/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

The rise and fall of Pete Davidson and Ariana Grande's whirlwind romance has been a source of fascination during a grim 2018. Some aspects of celebrity gossip are fun — especially when a couple is happy to open up about their love — but it sounds like, months after their engagement ended, some fans are still making things a bit too personal.

In a vulnerable Instagram post on Monday (December 3), Pete opened up about the harassment he's received both online and in real life over the past several months.

"I've kept my mouth shut. Never mentioned any names, never said a word about anyone or anything," he began the post, which also does not name names or call out any specifics. "I'm trying to understand how when something happens to a guy the whole entire world just trashes him without any facts or frame of reference."

Of course, both he and Ariana have vaguely and/or indirectly addressed their split, but Pete's right — the public is largely without knowledge of their relationship's final days.

Pointing out the irony of a culture that "loves to be offended and upset" yet is quick to judge, the SNL star continued, "I've been getting online bullied and in public by people for 9 months."

This announcement is heartbreaking, especially because Pete has used his platform to amplify his own struggles with mental health, particularly his borderline personality disorder diagnosis and past suicide attempt, as well as his attempts to alleviate his struggles with dialectic behavioral therapy (DBT). Those are all things he says he's spoken about "only in the hopes that it will help bring awareness and help kids like myself who don't want to be on this earth."

Fortunately, despite the loud and negative peanut gallery, Pete isn't losing sight of himself. "No matter how hard the internet or anyone tries to make me kill myself. I won't. I'm upset I even have to say this," he wrote, before ending on a note of gratitude. "To all those holding me down and seeing this for what it is — I see you and I love you."

Pete may be experiencing problems with trolls, but it seems there is no bad blood between him and his ex. Ari indicated as much with last Friday's much-hyped "Thank U, Next" music video, which included messages about Pete in her Mean Girls-inspired Burn Book. His page was notably decorated with the sweet phrases "i love u always" and "sry i dipped." And, proving that she still has a sense of humor when it comes to the controversial comedian, she added "HUUUUUGE" along the bottom of the page — likely yet another reference to Pete's impressive proportions.

So, if Ari isn't mad, and if Pete isn't mad, then it seems like he's right: It's time for us all to move on from the unnecessary bullying.