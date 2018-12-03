Halsey Has 'No Tolerance' For Victoria's Secret's Anti-LGBTQ Comments After Runway Performance

Taylor Hill/FilmMagic

Less than one month after Halsey filmed her performance in the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show, the singer condemned the lingerie brand for its non-inclusive behavior toward members of the LGBTQ community.

In an Instagram post on Sunday (December 2) — the same day the pre-taped show aired on ABC — Halsey began with her long-standing love for the legacy brand. "I have adored the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show since I was young. Performing this year alongside other amazing artists, and hardworking models/friends was supposed to be the best night of my year," she began. "However, after I filmed the performance, some comments were made regarding the show that I simply cannot ignore."

Refraining from detailing the offensive comments, Halsey continued, "As a member of the LGBTQ+ community, I have no tolerance for a lack of inclusivity. Especially not one motivated by stereotype."

She seems to be referring to comments printed in Vogue from an interview with Victoria's Secret's Ed Razek and Monica Mitro, published on the same day the show was taped last month (November 8). To put it mildly, the misguided executives candidly expressed that while they have considered including transgender models in the annual event (you may remember the 2015 petition for Carmen Carrera to become the first trans model to walk in the fashion show) as a brand, they've intentionally decided to remain a cisgender entity. Razek later backtracked on these comments in a statement posted on Twitter.

To combat the sentiment previously condoned by the behemoth company, the openly bisexual star encouraged her fans to instead turn their attention to GLSEN, "an organization that offers services aimed at protecting LGBTQ+ youth." Halsey also announced that she made a "sizeable donation" to honor those affected by the hate.

Meanwhile, OUT reacted by highlighting the voices of popular trans models, retail competitor ThirdLove reacted with an open letter declaring themselves the "antithesis of Victoria's Secret," and one Washington Post writer recommended tuning into an episode of FX's Pose instead of supporting the telecast. (In an instance of karmic retribution, this year's Victoria's Secret Fashion Show suffered its worst TV ratings ever.)

Halsey concluded her post with a positive message of love and support. "If you are a trans person reason this ... please know that you have allies. We stand in solidarity, and complete and total acceptance is the only 'fantasy' that I support."