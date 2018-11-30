Zayn Puts A Cheating Partner On Blast With Slick New Song 'Rainberry'

Getty Images

Just when you thought Zayn would abandon the concept of an album altogether and just keep slinging out buzz singles for the rest of his life, he's surprised us with an actual, legitimate announcement for LP No. 2.

Icarus Falls, his first album since 2016's sprawling Mind of Mine, will arrive on December 14. He's already released seven new singles this year, so if you're worried that we've already heard most of the project, rest assured that's not the case — Icarus Falls will comprise a whopping 27 songs.

To celebrate his big news, Zayn shared one of those tracks on Friday (November 30): the slick and moody "Rainberry," which puts a potentially cheating partner on blast. What is a "rainberry," you may ask? Who knows, but Z makes it sound mighty fine while letting his falsetto fly and sinking deeper and deeper into paranoia. "Too many bones inside your closet you thought you buried deep," he sings. "But they never let me get a minute of peace / How do you sleep?"

"Rainberry" follows a slew of genre-spanning tracks Zayn's released this year, including "Entertainer," "Sour Diesel," "Let Me," "Fingers," "Too Much," and the Nicki Minaj-assisted "No Candle No Light." All six of those will appear on Icarus Falls (his Bollywood cover will not), and at the rate things are going, Z may have one of the most eclectic albums of the year on his hands.