Tiffany Young On Her 'Naughty And Nice' New Single And What's On Her Holiday Playlist

Getty Images

'Tis the season for cozying up, binging cheesy rom-coms, and listening to holiday music on loop (seriously, Christmas songs are unavoidable this time of year). While most artists put their unique spin on the jolly classics, few disrupt the holiday vibe with memorable original tracks of their own. But Tiffany Young, holiday enthusiast, isn't afraid to take a risk.

On Friday (November 30), the pop star dropped her "sweet and cool" new holiday single, "Peppermint." The sultry song is a strong showcase for Young's velvety vocals as she coos, "You've been waiting to unwrap me / In your arms is where I'm happy."

But "Peppermint" is more than a display of Young's sweet-and-sensual musicality and flirtatious wordplay; it's a gift for her fans. "I just wanted to give all of that love back."

"It's definitely inspired by my love of staying in, snuggling up by the fireside, and wearing pajamas all day," Young said of the "naughty and nice" track, which she also co-wrote. "Christmas, for me, was more special when it was celebrated staying in with a loved one, or loved ones, relaxing and listening to music."

Young's love of holiday music is no secret — this year, she started listening to Christmas music in September — so MTV News asked the "Teach You" singer to break down the essential tracks on her Christmas playlist.