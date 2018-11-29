Meek Mill Will Reunite With Former Enemy Drake On His New Album

Getty Images

With just hours to go until Meek Mill delivers his new album Championships, he's ramped up excitement by sharing the project's star-studded tracklist.

The most notable guest? None other than Meek's former nemesis Drake, who features on a cut called "Going Bad." This marks Meek and Drake's first collaboration since their ugly 2015 feud, which they squashed back in September with a surprise performance in Boston. Looks like that reconciliation really was legit.

Elsewhere on the Championships roster, Jay-Z and Rick Ross team up with Meek for "What's Free," and Cardi B joins the party with "On Me." Given that Cardi and Meek share a Nicki Minaj connection — he dated her and she's feuding with her — that'll definitely be an attention-grabbing collab. Other guests on the album include Young Thug, Future, 21 Savage, and Ella Mai, who appears on a track called "24/7" that reportedly interpolates Beyoncé's "Me, Myself and I." Check out the full tracklist below.

Before revealing his new tracklist on Thursday (November 29), Meek sat down with Ebro Darden at Beats 1 to detail the inspiration behind Championships.

"I feel like I'm at a championship stage in my life. I call it beating poverty, beating racism, beating the system, beating gun violence and beating the streets," he explained. "I don't think an album should sound like one thing. I recorded a lot of my music in New York, so my shit is East Coast-inspired. I feel like the game needs an East Coast sound."

Championships marks Meek's first full-length album since his release from prison in April. Earlier this week, he announced a 16-date U.S. tour, dubbed The Motivation Tour, which kicks off in February 2019. Clearly, the Philly MC is ready to celebrate his wins.