Nicki Minaj And Lil Wayne Reunite In The Twerk-Happy 'Good Form' Video

With raunchy collabs like "Truffle Butter" and "Rich Sex" under their belts, it only makes sense that Nicki Minaj and Lil Wayne's next team-up would be for an ode about good cunnilingus. The Young Money boss has hopped on a remix of Nicki's latest Queen single, "Good Form," and on Thursday (November 29), they blessed us with a video that's basically just four minutes of twerking.

Directed by Colin Tilley, the colorful, NSFW video finds Nicki rapping on a variety of sets, most notably in a giant tub of milk — with a sprinkled sugar cookie on the side, of course. She switches up her look seemingly every three seconds, trying on a slew of costumes and candy-pink wigs, but Wayne keeps it simple. Hopping on the track about three minutes in, he performs a typically witty verse with slick lines like, "Barbie, I think you gnarly / I think you fly, these other bitches just larvae." Tyga even makes a brief cameo at the end of the clip, proving the trio's Young Money ties still run deep.

"Good Form" joins "Barbie Dreams," "Ganja Burn," "Bed," and "Chun-Li" as the latest Queen cut to receive the visual treatment. Earlier this month, Nicki performed the new single at the MTV EMA — check out her majestic performance below.