Nicki Minaj And Lil Wayne Reunite In The Twerk-Happy 'Good Form' Video

She even took her pink wig out of storage

With raunchy collabs like "Truffle Butter" and "Rich Sex" under their belts, it only makes sense that Nicki Minaj and Lil Wayne's next team-up would be for an ode about good cunnilingus. The Young Money boss has hopped on a remix of Nicki's latest Queen single, "Good Form," and on Thursday (November 29), they blessed us with a video that's basically just four minutes of twerking.

Directed by Colin Tilley, the colorful, NSFW video finds Nicki rapping on a variety of sets, most notably in a giant tub of milk — with a sprinkled sugar cookie on the side, of course. She switches up her look seemingly every three seconds, trying on a slew of costumes and candy-pink wigs, but Wayne keeps it simple. Hopping on the track about three minutes in, he performs a typically witty verse with slick lines like, "Barbie, I think you gnarly / I think you fly, these other bitches just larvae." Tyga even makes a brief cameo at the end of the clip, proving the trio's Young Money ties still run deep.

"Good Form" joins "Barbie Dreams," "Ganja Burn," "Bed," and "Chun-Li" as the latest Queen cut to receive the visual treatment. Earlier this month, Nicki performed the new single at the MTV EMA — check out her majestic performance below.

