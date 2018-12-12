Mission Accomplished: Teen Mom OG's Gary Finally Found His Biological Father

Teen Mom OG's Gary was upset when he learned that Jody, the man he always thought was his dad, was not his biological father. Soon after, Amber's ex hired a private investigator -- and on this week’s episode, the PI found Mike (aka Gary's dad).

Here's how it unfolded: Gary and Mike met up to take a DNA test, and the results came back with a 99.9 percent chance that they're father and son. And both parties couldn’t have been more excited.

“We’re going to be able to start a relationship if you want that,” Gary told Mike after sharing the results. “At some point, you can meet the kids. They’re great kids. It’s nice to have an ending to my search. It couldn’t have ended any better.”

Mike was just as thrilled with the outcome and told Gary he was looking forward to him meeting his other kids, aka Gary's half-siblings. Let’s hope this is the start of a beautiful relationship!

What do you think of Gary's family development? And do you think he and Mike will establish a father/son bond?