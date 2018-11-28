Kristen Stewart Has Been Perfectly Cast In A Lesbian Holiday Rom-Com

WireImage for amfAR

No, you're not dreaming, and, yes, you read that right: "Like, so gay" Kristen Stewart has been tapped to star in a lesbian holiday romantic comedy, directed by fellow out-lesbian Clea DuVall.

The movie, titled Happiest Season, is the story of a woman with big plans to propose to her girlfriend at her family's annual holiday party — until she finds out that said girlfriend's conservative family doesn't yet know that she's gay.

Like any great rom-com, this story is ripe for tender, loving moments interrupted by all the laughs, dramatic twists, and passionate, can't-live-without-you realizations that we've come to expect from flicks in the genre, but with a solid queer offering that's long overdue for an appearance on the big screen. (It wasn't until earlier this year that Love, Simon hit theaters and gave audiences the first ever mainstream gay coming-of-age movie.)

Fortunately, change is happening, slowly but surely. DuVall also co-wrote the Happiest Season script alongside her writing partner, Mary Holland, so we can all rest assured that this comedic work will have representation seeped throughout its many layers of production, already making this movie a win for the LGBTQ community and society as a whole.