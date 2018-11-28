The Trailer For Ariana Grande's Revealing New Docu-Series Is Finally Here

Getty Images

She already has a new music video and a whole album on the way, and now Ariana Grande is continuing to keep fans fed with the announcement of yet another exciting project.

On Wednesday (November 28), Ari debuted the first trailer for her long-awaited, oft-teased docu-series, Dangerous Woman Diaries. The four-part series, directed by Grande's go-to videographer Alfredo Flores, will follow her during her 2017 Dangerous Woman Tour and through the creation of her third album, Sweetener. YouTube bills it as "a love letter to her fans," and Grande sums it up in the trailer by saying, "We wanted to bring you as closely into our world as possible. ... I wanna sing for you guys, and I wanna share these experiences."

Elsewhere in the one-minute teaser, we see Grande shooting the video for "The Light Is Coming," rehearsing for her heavenly VMA performance, and beautifully belting "Touch It" and "One Last Time" on stage. She also brilliantly mimics the question fans have been asking for months on end: "Where is the tour movie?" Finally, we have our answer!

Ariana Grande: Dangerous Woman Diaries is set to premiere on the singer's YouTube channel on Thursday. Subsequent episodes will premiere on the following Thursdays (December 6, 13, and 20), although YouTube Premium subscribers will be able to binge all four parts right away. Now all we need is that epic-looking "Thank U, Next" video...