How Are The Teen Mom OGs Celebrating Christmas?

Catelynn Lowell's Instagram

This time of year calls for plenty of family, celebration and egg nog -- and the Teen Mom OGs are getting into the holiday spirit. So how are Bristol, Catelynn and Cheyenne spending Christmas?

"We will be in Texas. We will be at home in our matching PJs and have Christmas morning together," Bristol told MTV News at the reunion taping. "It will be great!"

Cate and Tyler will also be at their abode with their daughter Nova (and their little girl on the way!).

"We just wake up at our house and do Christmas morning with Nova," Cate revealed. "Then we usually go to my mom's house and do something over there and have dinner. We do Christmas Eve at Ty's mom's house."

Cheyenne's plans include some travel -- specifically, going to Michigan a week before December 25 to be with Cory's clan.

"Then we will do Christmas back in Los Angeles with my family," Chey added.

