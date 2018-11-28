Classic Anime Cowboy Bebop Is Officially Getting The Live-Action Treatment On Netflix

Funimation Films

After a full decade of rumors and false hope, Cowboy Bebop is officially getting the live-action treatment — for better or for worse.

On Tuesday (November 27), Netflix announced that snarky bounty hunter Spike Spiegel and his motley crew would ride again in a 10-episode live-action adaptation of the beloved 90s anime. The sci-fi noir tells the story of a rag-tag group of bounty hunters — Spike, Jet, Faye, and Ed — as they hunt down the galaxy's most dangerous criminals while on the run from the demons of their pasts (both physical and metaphorical).

While Hollywood doesn't have the best track record when it comes to adapting anime — and Netflix's Death Note film was panned by fans and critics alike — original Cowboy Bebop creator Shinichiro Watanabe is on board with the project and will serve as consultant. Meanwhile, the Thor: Ragnarok's Chris Yost will pen the first script, which could bode well for the show's humor. (Though, for what it's worth, Yost also penned Thor: The Dark World.)

As long as the series gets Yoko Kanno back to score its jazzy soundtrack then there's no real reason to be alarmed until there's actual footage available to screen. As for its cast, well, maybe there's still a role for actor and fan Keanu Reeves, who would have been the perfect Spike... 10 years ago.

Netflix's Cowboy Bebop adaptation is the latest move in the studio's massive anime push. The streaming giant also announced that Neon Genesis Evangelion and its two films would be coming to the platform, in addition to original anime productions 7Seeds, Ultraman, Seiya: Knights of the Zodiac, and an untitled Pacific Rim series.