Ryan And Mackenzie Welcome Their New Teen Mom OG Baby

It’s a good thing Bentley is such a great big brother, because the kiddo just welcomed another little sibling to his crew! On tonight’s episode of Teen Mom OG, Mackenzie gave birth to her and Ryan's first child together, a baby boy they named Jagger, making Benny a big brother three times over (four if you count his stepbrother Hudson, who’s Mackenzie’s son).

And while the nine-year-old was beaming with joy over the little dude, perhaps nobody was more excited`than his mama Maci.

“I think it’s good for him to have such a big, blended family,” she told Taylor and their producer. “We’re going to do our best to make sure that he has the chance to have the same relationship [with the baby] as he does Jayde and Maverick.”

And sure, Maci has had some disagreements recently with her ex and his parents, Jen and Larry, but she still wanted Bentley to spend as much time with his new baby brother as possible — and even let him be present for the birth.

“In a child’s mind, your sibling is your ride and die,” she continued. “We’re adults. We can all put out bullsh*t aside for children to spend time with their siblings.”

Ryan, meanwhile, didn’t accompany his wife to the hospital since he was in treatment, but he FaceTimed to be part of the festivities and will get to meet the baby in no time.

Send your congrats to the entire blended family,