Sneak Peek: Is Nev's Newest Catfish Co-Host Really In The FBI?

Nobody can catch a Catfish quite like Nev -- but the digital detective's newest co-host is picking up those MTV investigative skills rather quickly.

In a sneak peek of this week's episode, Kamie Crawford -- a trailblazing model, journalist, beauty guru and former Miss Teen USA -- will join Nev to help solve the saga of Rachel and Vance. And when the two get down to work, Kamie helps crack a significant part of the case.

"Boom! I told you I'm the FBI!" Kamie enthusiastically declares in the video above.