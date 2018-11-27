Ariana Grande's 'Thank U, Next' Teaser Reveals She Might Actually Be Regina George

Gotham/GC Images

Ariana Grande's "Thank U, Next" is one of the most satisfying pieces of pop culture in recent memory. For those who've followed Grande's year of personal tumult (and the professional successes that made everything that much, well, sweeter), it felt like the perfect statement at the perfect time, one that found Grande both reclaiming her own voice and achieving hard-won peace.

All this in a three-and-a-half-minute pop tune about moving on — a song that landed Grande her first No. 1 on the Hot 100. Naturally, the forthcoming video for such an Event has sparked a torrent of interest from fans, so much so that they correctly guessed its theme(s) well before the clip was even completed. But it's nearly here, and based on a teaser Grande dropped early Tuesday (November 27), it's quite the nostalgia trip we knew it'd be.

The teaser amplifies how "Thank U, Next" has become larger than just a song: Troye Sivan pops up to misread Grande's "Aubrey" lyric; Mean Girls's Jonathan Bennett resurfaces to attribute a Mean Girls quote to her; and even Ari lookalike/vlogger Gabi DeMartino makes an appearance.

Remember: This is just the teaser. The full video is "coming soon," according to the clip, and we know it'll take inspiration from Mean Girls, 13 Going on 30, Legally Blonde, and Bring It On. Who knows what other surprises await?

Check out the teaser above, and keep your fingers crossed for another First Wives Club nod in the final version.