Meek Mill Announces His 'Motivational' First Post-Prison Tour

Getty Images

Not only is Meek Mill celebrating his wins with a new album, Championships, this week, but he's also putting his newfound liberation to use by heading out on The Motivation Tour.

Beginning in February 2019 and running through late March, the U.S. trek will visit 16 cities, including Meek's hometown of Philadelphia. Notably, it marks the rapper's first tour since his release from prison earlier this year.

Last week, Meek released "Uptown Vibes" and "Oodles O' Noodles Babies" to rev up anticipation for Championships, which arrives Friday. The new project — his first full-length album since 2017's Wins & Losses — also includes the Jeremih-featuring single "Dangerous," as well as a rumored collaboration with Cardi B.

While gearing up for his new musical chapter, Meek is also continuing to passionately push for prison reform. Just before announcing his new tour on Monday (November 26), The New York Times published an op-ed from the rapper in which he announces his new criminal justice reform organization. Underscoring the country's need for prison reform, he wrote, "A higher power has put me in a position to help fix this — to help clean up this persistent stain on our society."

Read the full op-ed here, and check out the Motivation Tour dates below.

02/19 — Miami, FL @ The Fillmore Miami Beach at Jackie Gleason Theater

02/22 — Dallas, TX @ South Side Ballroom

02/23 — Houston, TX @ Revention Music Center

02/26 — Phoenix, AZ @ Comerica Theatre

02/28 — Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Palladium

03/01 — San Francisco, CA @ The Masonic

03/05 — Denver, CO @ Fillmore Auditorium

03/08 — Chicago, IL @ Aragon Ballroom

03/09 — Detroit, MI @ The Fox Theatre

03/12 — New York, NY @ Hammerstein Ballroom

03/15 — Philadelphia, PA @ The MET

03/19 — Lowell, MA @ Tsongas Center at UMass Lowell

03/21 — Washington, DC @ The Anthem

03/23 — Raleigh, NC @ The Ritz

03/24 — Atlanta, GA @ Coca-Cola Roxy