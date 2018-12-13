Gender Reveal: Snooki's Third Little Meatball Is A...

Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images for MTV

Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi and husband Jionni LaValle have had an evenly divided household with son Lorenzo and daughter Giovanna. But the Jersey men are about to hold the majority because meatball number three is a boy!

"I decided that Lorenzo was going to hit a baseball and the baseball is going to come out with powder and it's going to be blue or pink," she explains in the YouTube clip below about her gender reveal bash, while adding that she and Jionni already knew what they were having before the festivities . "I wanted the kids to do it." Trips to the barber with Uncles Vinny, Ron, Mike and Pauly are most definitely in this kids future!

Snooki first announced the pregnancy via Instagram, saying she was "so thankful" for her upcoming addition as she celebrated Thanksgiving with loved ones. The milestone announcement boasted two photos of her kiddos: The first featured the kiddos embracing as they held a framed sonogram of their baby brother/sister, while the second was of Lorenzo with a big smile and Giovanna concealing her face in her knees. Differing emotions, much?

A day after the big news reveal, Jionni wished his wife a happy birthday with a photo of "just the five of us." Wonder if this kiddo will share his mama's love of pickles, asparagus and asking, "Where's the beach?"

